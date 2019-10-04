Man on probation for murder arrested for drunken driving

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A return to prison is possible for a man convicted in a 2010 murder after he was arrested this week for driving while intoxicated.

Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Caspers served about 6½ years in prison for the death of Paul Varner before he was released on probation in 2017. He pleaded guilty to felony murder in 2011.

The state Department of Corrections says Caspers was arrested Wednesday by his probation officer. The Bismarck Tribune says McIntosh County State’s Attorney Mary DePuydt has filed a petition to revoke Caspers’ probation.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com