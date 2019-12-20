Man pleads guilty in strangulation death at Topeka motel

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man has admitted to strangling and killing an 18-year-old Osawatomie woman at a Topeka motel in July 2016.

Clarence James Foy, 29, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder for the death of Sarah Cheyenne Crawford. She was found strangled with a belt and a telephone charging cord after an argument with Foy at a Ramada Inn in Topeka, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

Foy was arrested four days later after Crawford's death after a police chase in Platte County, Missouri.

Foy has convictions for burglary and theft in Johnson County and a felony drug crime committed in Miami County. He was in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections from August 2014 until he was paroled in July 2016, according to corrections department records posted online.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 14.