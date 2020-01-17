Man pleads guilty to wrong-way crash that killed 2

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man pleaded guilty in a fatal wrong-way crash that killed two people and will be sentenced to a decade in prison.

Anthony Domond, 35, of Stamford, appeared before Judge Gary White on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree manslaughter, The Advocate of Stamford reported.

Stamford police said Domond was driving his car under the influence of drugs in January 2018 when he slammed into a vehicle carrying Stamford residents Frank Peterson III, 50, and Anthony Johnson, 40, killing them both.

Officials said he was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Connecticut Avenue when the crash occurred.

Stamford State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo, who is prosecuting the case, said he was high on PCP at the time and driving well over the speed limit when he collided with the victims' vehicle.

Domond’s attorney, Audrey Felson, declined to comment.

The plea deal presented by the judge stated Domond will be sentenced to 10 years in jail followed by five years of special parole when he returns to the Stamford courthouse on March 20.