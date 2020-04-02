Man pleads no contest to sex abuse involving minors

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — A man pleaded no contest to sex crime charges involving minors this week.

Joshua Taylor Moore, 24, was convicted in Linn County Circuit Court of attempting to commit first-degree sex abuse and third-degree sex abuse, the Albany Democrat-Herald reported.

A first-degree sex abuse charge was dismissed as part of the negotiated settlement.

Moore, of Eugene, was sentenced to 1 year and 8 months in Oregon Department of Corrections' custody.

The Lebanon Police Department began investigating after the department received a report that Moore was having inappropriate contact with an underage girl and boy in Lebanon in October. Both minors were under the age of 16, police said.