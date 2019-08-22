Man pleads not guilty to killing couple, setting cabin fire

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A man accused of shooting and killing a couple in a Vermont cabin likely won't face trial until next year.

Justin Orwat has pleaded not guilty to killing the couple and then setting the cabin on fire.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that Orwat and his wife, Tami, were staying at the Townshend house with Steven Lovely, of Holyoke, Massachusetts, and Amanda Sanderson, of Brattleboro.

The 44-year-old Orwat, of Springfield, Massachusetts, allegedly shot the couple after arguing with Lovely about drugs. Lovely and Sanderson were squatting at the cabin.

Orwat was charged with aggravated murder and felony arson.