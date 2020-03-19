Man's body found in abandoned southwestern Indiana house

LINTON, Ind. (AP) — The body of an apparent slaying victim has been found in an abandoned house, authorities said Thursday.

The man's body was discovered Wednesday, the Linton Police Department said.

“Linton Police Officers responded and found the male deceased, surrounded by suspicious circumstances," Police Chief Paul Clark said in a news release.

Additional details were being withheld, Clark said.

The man's name has not been released.

Linton is located about 75 miles southwest of Indianapolis.