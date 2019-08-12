Man's family demands review of Colorado police shooting

DENVER (AP) — The family of a young black man who was fatally shot by Colorado police is calling for an independent special prosecutor to investigate his death.

Surveillance video obtained last week by The Gazette showed 19-year-old De'Von Bailey running from two officers before falling to the ground. Colorado Springs police have said an officer shot Bailey on Aug. 3 after he reached for a gun but they have not elaborated, citing a pending sheriff's office investigation.

Attorneys for Bailey's family say they also will demand release of all body camera footage during a press conference on Tuesday.

The Rev. Promise Lee, a pastor working with Bailey's family, said Monday that Bailey's body has been released to the family. Lee said he observed gunshot wounds on Bailey's body at a funeral home.