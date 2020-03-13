Man says he was robbed of winnings on ride home from casino

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man who won thousands of dollars at a casino was beaten and robbed, then dragged by the taxi he had hailed to get home.

The victim told taxi driver Brandon K. Grant, 40, of Lake Charles, that he had won $15,000 at a casino Wednesday, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The victim told deputies he fell asleep while riding in the taxi. He said he woke up to a suspect, identified as Fergus A. Bushnell, 41, dragging him out of the taxi and hitting him several times.

The victim was robbed of his money and two cellphones, the sheriff's office said.

Bushnell appeared to have a gun in the waistband of his pants, the victim told deputies. He said he tried to get back into the taxi by grabbing the car door handle, but was dragged a short distance as Grant drove away.

Detectives found Grant driving in the area and later tracked down Bushnell. Both were arrested.

Grant was charged with second-degree kidnapping and simple robbery. Bushnell was charged with principal to second-degree kidnapping and simple robbery.

It was unclear whether Bushnell or Grant had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.