Man sentenced for importing illegal drug

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for importing 2 pounds of the drug MDMA.

Ahmad Khawaja, 22, of Deerfield, used the internet in 2018 to buy the drug from supplier in France, according to court documents and statements made in court.

Postal Inspectors intercepted the packages and confirmed they contained the euphoria-inducing club drug,

Khawaja was arrested in Concord when he picked up the packages from a person who had agreed to receive them for him.

Khawaja previously pleaded guilty in May to importation of a controlled substance.