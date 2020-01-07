Man sentenced in killing of sister-in-law

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A judge imposed an 43-year sentence Tuesday on a man who shot his sister-in-law 10 times — pausing to reload.

Philip Clark apologized before the sentence was imposed in the killing of Renee Henneberry Clark in Hampden. He was convicted of murder in November.

“I’m truly sorry I took her away from you,” Clark said while turning to address the victim's family.

The defense contended Clark should've been convicted of manslaughter, not murder, because “spontaneous rage” affected his decision making.

The shooting, in July 2018, happened after a confrontation over Clark’s tools being removed and taken to Henneberry Clark’s home.

Clark claimed that he snapped because the victim pushed “every frigging button.”

At the time of her death, Henneberry Clark had filed a criminal trespass order against Clark and a protection order against her estranged husband, Clark’s brother.