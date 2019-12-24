Man sentenced to 14 months for raping teens

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to raping three teens.

Joseph Myers, of Salem, was living in Keizer, Oregon, when he was charged with 12 counts of third-degree rape, one count of third-degree sodomy and three counts of unlawful delivery of marijuana to a minor.

The Statesman-Journal reports that according to court records, Myers caught the attention of Keizer police after his father called dispatch to report that his son had sex with "half a dozen underage girls." He said he tried to help his son and get him to stop, but he called police after catching Myers, then 20 years old, talking on the phone to a 12-year-old girl.

An indictment was later filed naming three different victims.

At his sentencing last week Myers was ordered to register as a sex offender and enter into sex offender treatment. Under his sentence, Myers could be eligible for a reduced sentence or work releas