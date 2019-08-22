Man sentenced to 5 years after police chase kills 2 women

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 22-year-old St. Louis man who led police on a chase before a crash killed two women has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Malik Henderson was sentenced Thursday for two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Investigators say Henderson was under the influence of alcohol and drugs during the chase in January 2015 that reached speeds up to 106 mph before the stolen car crashed into a tree. Twenty-year-old Hanna Shuppert, of Festus, and 18-year-old Marissa Volner, of Pevely, were killed.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Henderson was in a coma for three months after the crash. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and partial paralysis and needs help to dress.

Henderson will be on probation for five years after his release from prison.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com