Man shot, killed in field, Wichita police say

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot in a Wichita field.

The Wichita Eagle reports that one person was killed Monday night. Police Lt. Ronald Hunt says an officer who was at a meeting in the area was the first to respond. He and other first responders performed first aid, but the victim died at the scene. The man was in his 30s.

No arrests were immediately made. Police say they are looking for two people on bicycles that were spotted heading north from the area.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com