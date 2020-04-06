Man sought by Detroit police after chase with child in car

DETROIT (AP) — A 26-year-old man was being sought following a police chase in Detroit in which his 3-month-old child was in the rear of the car during part of the pursuit.

A 23-year-old woman reported about 11:30 a.m. Monday that the baby’s father had kidnapped the child following an argument and demanded money to return the baby, police said.

The man returned to the woman’s location on the city’s northwest side but drove off when officers approached him. Officers called off the pursuit as the man drove through stop signs and traffic lights, police said in a release.

A short time later the man allowed the child’s mother to remove the baby from the car before he again drove off.

The child was unharmed, police said.