Man wanted for kidnapping, assault arrested in Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A St. Paul man wanted for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman after breaking into her St. Louis Park home has been arrested following a police chase that ended in Wisconsin.

Law enforcement officers arrested 51-year-old Jeffrey Groves on Wednesday after he led them on a chase that began in Newport and ended about 18 miles away in Hudson, Wisconsin, when he crashed his vehicle.

The Star Tribune reports prosecutors say Groves tied up the woman, put a pillowcase over her head, assaulted her and held her captive for hours Nov. 3. A criminal complaint says he drove the woman to two ATMs and forced her to withdraw money before returning her to her home.

The woman told police she recognized Groves as a former handyman. It’s not clear whether Groves has hired an attorney.

