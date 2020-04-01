Man who shot officer again pleads insanity in new case

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A man who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting of a northern Virginia police officer is again pleading insanity to different charges.

Kashif Bashir shot and seriously wounded Alexandria police officer Peter Laboy at a traffic stop in 2013. But a judge ruled Bashir did not know right from wrong at a 2014 bench trial and ordered him hospitalized instead of imprisoned.

Bashir was released from hospitalization in 2018. Eight months later, he was charged in Prince William County with crimes including arson, attempted arson and stalking in which prosecutors say he targeted his mental-health providers.

On Wednesday WTOP-FM reported Bashir's lawyers have filed motions pursuing an insanity defense.