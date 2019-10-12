Manhunt underway after inmate escapes western Montana jail

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from a county jail in western Montana.

The Helena Independent Record reports 27-year-old Tory Gee, of Sheridan, escaped in Boulder late Friday and is suspected of stealing a pickup to flee the area.

Jefferson County Undersheriff Mike Johnson said without elaborating that Gee was able to "compromise" a jail cell to escape.

Gee was arrested Aug. 17 on suspicion of assault with a weapon, is currently on probation and has previous convictions for assault with a weapon and burglary. He is registered as a violent offender in Montana.

Authorities don't believe Gee is armed but warn his behavior could be unpredictable.

Boulder residents were initially told to stay inside with their doors locked but have since been allowed to leave their homes.

