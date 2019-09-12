Marijuana seized from building co-owned by ex-congressman

TURLOCK, Calif. (AP) — Police in California's Central Valley have seized nearly 4,000 illegal marijuana plants inside a building co-owned by a former congressman.

The Modesto Bee says Turlock police raided the industrial building Wednesday, arresting five people and seizing guns, pot, and other drugs.

Former U.S. Rep. Jeff Denham belongs to the limited liability corporation that owns the building, according to Denham's attorney, Michael Warda.

Warda told the Bee the owners were planning to sell the building to a company that applied for a city permit to grow marijuana but he says the deal was contingent on permit approval and it's now terminated.

City Attorney Doug White says the city was still processing the company's application.

Denham, a Republican, spent eight years in the House before losing to Democrat Josh Harder in November.