Markets Right Now: Stocks fall as investors turn cautious

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks fell and bond prices rose as investors turned cautious and shifted money into lower-risk holdings.

The selling came as traders weighed the implications of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and a slowdown in U.S. economic growth.

Facebook led communications stocks lower after Bloomberg reported that the Justice Department would launch its own antitrust investigation into the company.

Health care and energy stocks also fell.

Consumer products makers and real estate companies rose. Investors tend to favor lower-risk categories like those when they want to reduce risk.

The S&P 500 fell 7 points, or 0.2%, to 2,977.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79 points, or 0.3%, to 26,891. The Nasdaq dropped 46 points, or 0.6%, to 8,030.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.70%.

___

Noon

Stocks are broadly lower on Wall Street as investors pulled back as an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump moves along and U.S. economic growth slows.

Technology stocks were among the biggest losers Thursday. Cisco Systems fell 2.3% and Nvidia shed 1.5%.

Facebook fell 2.4% and dragged communications stocks lower. The company could find itself the target of another antitrust investigation, this time by the Justice Department, according to Bloomberg.

Energy companies also broadly fell as crude oil prices decline.

The S&P 500 fell 13 points, or 0.4%, to 2,971.

The Dow Jones industrials fell 97 points, or 0.4%, to 26,873. The Nasdaq dropped 62 points, or 0.8%, to 8,015.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.69%.

___

9:45 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street as investors wait for more news on trade and company earnings.

The sluggish start Thursday came a day after the market posted solid gains after President Donald Trump suggested a trade deal with China could be happening soon.

Carnival sank 8.2% after the cruise operator cut its profit outlook for the year, and Facebook lost 1.7% after Bloomberg reported that the Justice Department intends to open its own investigation into the company.

The S&P 500 fell 7 points, or 0.2%, to 2,977.

The Dow Jones industrials fell 24 points, or 0.1%, to 26,942. The Nasdaq dropped 38 points, or 0.5%, to 8,037.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.68%.