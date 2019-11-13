Massachusetts man charged in shooting death of father

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his own father.

Springfield police say 32-year-old Brian Nay is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

Department spokesman Ryan Walsh says officers responded to a home in the city’s Indian Orchard neighborhood at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting a 911 call from a man who said he shot his father in the leg.

The 62-year-old victim was found on the porch and died of his injuries. Police did not disclose his name but said he was the suspect’s father.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Police did not say what sparked the shooting other than to call it a case of domestic violence.

It could not be determined if Nay had an attorney.