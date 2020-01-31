Massachusetts man pleads guilty to child porn charges

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who authorities say had hundreds of images and videos depicting child pornography on an electronic device has pleaded guilty, prosecutors say.

Matthew Kulikowski, 38, of Whitman, pleaded guilty Thursday to receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.

Sentencing was scheduled for May 29. Kulikowski has been in custody since his arrest in September 2018.

Law enforcement learned that an internet user at Kulikowski’s home distributed child pornography using a messenger app. Authorities searched his home and found a tablet they say contained at least 300 images and videos depicting child pornography, including the sexual assault of girls who appeared to be as young as 4.

At the time of his arrest, Kulikowski was on pretrial release for several similar state charges, including disseminating obscene material to a minor, and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. He has since been convicted of those offenses.