Massachusetts man who killed wife gets life sentence

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man convicted of killing his wife has been sentenced to life in prison after a judge heard impact statements from the victim’s family.

Andrew MacCormack said at his sentencing hearing on Monday that he did not kill Vanessa Masucci and promised he would “not rest until this injustice is corrected.”

Masucci, a beloved teacher at a Lynn elementary school, was found beaten and stabbed in the couple’s Revere home in September 2017.

Prosecutors said the couple was having financial problems and Masucci had confronted her husband about his drug use before her death and threatened to seek a divorce if he didn’t “shape up.”

The victim’s sister, Karen Masucci, said MacCormack not only took her sister but her best friend.

MacCormack was convicted last month of first-degree murder.