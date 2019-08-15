Mexican man gets 99 years in crash that killed Alabama woman

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A Mexican national who was convicted of reckless murder and possession of alcohol as a minor has been sentenced to 99 years and three months in an Alabama prison.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports Jorge Ruiz was sentenced Wednesday to the maximum penalty in the October death of 29-year-old Marlena Hayes.

Ruiz, now 20, was speeding in his Ford pickup when he veered into oncoming traffic striking Hayes' Honda. Hayes died from blunt force trauma.

Multiple open and unopened cans of beer were in and around Ruiz's vehicle when authorities arrived. Ruiz's blood alcohol level wasn't over the limit for minors.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement records say Ruiz entered the county illegally. Ruiz initially posted bond and was being held by ICE for deportation until an "emergency motion" revoked his bond.

