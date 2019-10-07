Milwaukee man, woman accused in THC vape operation

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man and woman are accused in an alleged counterfeit THC vape operation.

Police searched a home on Milwaukee's south side last week and uncovered nearly $1 million in cash and more than 10,000 THC vaping cartridges.

According to the complaint, police also found 18 pounds of marijuana in addition to the cartridges filled with THC oil.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports 34-four-year-old Govanny "Gio" Molina and 30-year-old Amanda Ware both face charges including maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession with intent to distribute THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. Bail was set at $25,000 each.

Last month, three members of a Kenosha family were accused of running a counterfeit THC vape cartridge operation that reportedly produced as many as 5,000 cartridges a day.

Hundreds of illnesses nationwide have been linked to vaping, but authorities haven't singled out a product as the culprit.

