Milwaukee police investigate baby's death
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old baby who was brought to a police station Sunday.
Police said the infant was brought into the front lobby of Milwaukee District Four's police station shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The baby was unresponsive. Officers began life-saving measures, and the Milwaukee Fire Department assisted, but they were unable to revive the infant.
Police continue to investigate but say foul play is not suspected.
