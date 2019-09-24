Mississippi man tried 6 times for murder moved to local jail

GRENADA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man tried six times for murder is back in a local jail, awaiting a possible seventh trial.

Lawyer Rob McDuff says Curtis Flowers was moved Monday from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to the Grenada County jail.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Flowers' conviction in June, finding racially biased jury selection. Prosecutors say Flowers killed four people in a Winona furniture store in 1996. He was sentenced to death in 2010's sixth trial.

McDuff has asked a judge to free Flowers on bail and throw out charges.

McDuff argues Mississippi law requires bail after two capital murder mistrials. Flowers' fourth and fifth trials ended in mistrials.

He urges the judge to reject a seventh trial and quash charges, citing prosecutorial misconduct and arguing a limit to trials.