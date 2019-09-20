Missouri man, widow to receive Highway Patrol honor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol will honor a Missouri woman and her late husband, who was killed by the suspect in four Kansas murders.

The patrol announced Friday it will bestow its highest non-employee honor, the Honorary Trooper Certificate, on Julie Nordman and her husband, Randy Nordman.

Randy Nordman, of New Florence, was killed in March 2016 by Pablo Serrano-Vitorino, who was fleeing authorities after the shooting deaths of four Kansas men.

The patrol says Randy Nordman tried to wrestle a rifle way from Serrano-Vitorino and the confrontation left the suspect with only one round of ammunition, which he used to shoot Nordman. During the fight, Julie Nordman provided information that helped authorities capture Serrano-Vitorino.

Serrano-Vitorinio was found dead in his jail cell in April. Authorities say he hung himself.