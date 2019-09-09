Missouri woman killed in apparent road rage shooting

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Police in southeast Missouri continue to search for a suspect after a woman was fatally shot in an apparent road rage incident.

KFVS-TV reports that 42-year-old Carey Taylor of Caruthersville was shot around 9 a.m. Friday on Highway 412 in Pemiscot County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a speeding SUV came up suddenly behind a car carrying Taylor and a man. The SUV tailgated the car, then passed and slowed down.

When the victims' car came up next to the SUV, gunshots rang out. The victims pulled over and realized Taylor was shot. She was airlifted to a Sikeston hospital, where she died.

Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says the victims told authorities they didn't know the shooter.

