Mistrial ends case of man twice accused of assaulting girls

HALLS, Tenn. (AP) — A deadlocked jury has led to a mistrial in the case of a Tennessee man once again accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports 47-year-old Anthony Woods' mistrial was declared Wednesday after jurors deliberated for more than eight hours. The father of three was being tried on charges including rape.

An 18-year-old accused him of assaulting her for months when she was 14 years old in 2015; Her allegations mirrored that of those made by a 15-year-old who babysat Woods' children in 2004. In that case, Woods ultimately pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and served less than a year of probation.

Woods maintained his innocence in both cases. The recent jury wasn't allowed to hear about the previous case involving the baby sitter he met through his Baptist church.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com