Mom of man slain in home robbery arrested on drug charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Awoman whose son was fatally shot during a home invasion has been arrested after officers found more than $1 million worth ofdrugsin theGeorgiahome.

Autumn Lynn Tillery, 37, was arrested Monday on multiple felony drug possession and intent to sell charges, news outlets reported.

Tillery's son Cross Henderson, 21, was fatally shotlast month whenseveral armedsuspectsforced their way into Tillery's home, accosting Henderson and several guests, Columbus police said.

Henderson yelled for his mom to call police and tried to run upstairs but was shot in the back, police said. The thieves demanded to know where Tillery kept her stash of drugs and left with a large amount of marijuana, police said.

Special Agent Ken Culverson said investigatorssearched the house andfound 8.8 grams of methamphetamine, 489 doses of LSD, several painkillers and multiple marijuana-based drugs including 5,621 grams of THC oil in mason jars, 729 grams of THC wax, 67 marijuana edibles and 1,110 grams of marijuana. Culverson said the estimated street value of the drugs was $1,031,235.

Six people were arrested in connection with the home invasion and fatal shooting. Ceuion English, 23; Anthony Foster, 23; Laqwane Kindred, 26; and Trevonuis Williams, 22, were charged with murder on Jan. 22 and brought to Muscogee County Jail. Two female juveniles also were arrested.

A judge ordered Tillery to be held without bond on Tuesday. Tillery told the judge she was “going to die in jail” because she feared for her life. She said she has been followed and threatened since her son was killed. Authorities said they are holding Tillery in a cell by herself and will transfer her to another jail if necessary.