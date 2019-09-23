Mom of teen shot by officers seeks money from victims' fund

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The mother of a teenager who was fatally shot by Colorado Springs police officer has requested money from a state victims' fund to help pay for her son's funeral expenses.

The Gazette reports the El Paso County District Attorney's Office has tabled Delisha Searcy's request until they complete their review of the Aug. 3 shooting of De'Von Bailey.

Searcy says she was told she's ineligible for assistance until prosecutors determine whether the officers acted lawfully.

Police body camera footage shows Bailey running away from two officers as he and another man are about to be searched. Bailey was shot in the back and elbow. Officers say they found a gun in Bailey's pants.

Prosecutors haven't announced the results of a police investigation. The FBI also says it's reviewing the shooting.

