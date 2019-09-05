Mom's boyfriend charged in pool deaths of 2 young boys

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The boyfriend of a Florida woman whose young sons drowned in a community pool has been charged in their deaths.

Court records show 24-year-old John Louis Lynn Jr. is charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter in the May deaths of 5-year-old Branario Minto and 6-year-old Ja'Kye Joseph. Lynn was arrested Tuesday and remains jailed in bonds totaling $500,000.

Broward County Sheriff's officials said relatives found the boys submerged in the community pool at a North Lauderdale condominium.

The South Florida SunSentinel reports detectives believe the boys may have climbed a fence to reach the pool.

Lynn is not the biological father of either boy. He was living with their mother. It's not immediately known whether Lynn was supposed to be supervising the boys at the time.