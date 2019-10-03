Mom seen on video smoking with baby charged with child abuse

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman who posted a Facebook Live video of her blowing smoke in her baby’s face has been arrested.

News outlets report 24-year-old Tybresha Sexton was charged Sunday with aggravated child abuse, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The social media video shows Sexton smoking while holding the one-month-old baby in the air with one hand. She’s also seen shaking the baby.

A Chattanooga police report says authorities went to the home after several complaints. It says the responding officer could smell a “heavy odor” of alcohol on her breath and saw several empty liquor bottles lying around.

The report says Sexton told authorities she “didn’t want the baby anyway.”

It’s unclear whether Sexton has an attorney who can comment.