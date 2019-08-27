Montana man charged with intimidation after shooting threats

HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man has been charged with felony intimidation after making threats to shoot people until he got shot.

Austin Jace Fugleberg of Missoula made an initial appearance in Ravalli County Justice Court Monday, where bail was set at $50,000. Court officials said Tuesday that he requested a public defender but had not yet been assigned one who could speak on his behalf.

Court records say the investigation began on Aug. 16 after a social worker and co-workers at a Town Pump in Lolo reported Fugleberg's threats. He told an officer he was frustrated about being homeless, broke and was having mental health issues.

An officer took him to a Missoula hospital where he was treated for alcoholism and released.

Fugleberg was arrested Saturday after officers learned he did not receive a mental health evaluation at the hospital.