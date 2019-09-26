Montana prosecutor details rise in meth crimes in state

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana's top federal prosecutor says his office has seen a nearly 40% increase in illegal drug distribution cases over the last two years, nearly all of which involve methamphetamine.

The Billings Gazette reports U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme spoke Wednesday during the Governor's Conference on Aging about how public agencies are trying to combat the state's meth problem.

Alme attributes this decade's resurgence in meth use and crimes to Mexican drug cartels producing more of the drug.

He says criminal offenses connected to meth across the state rose 313% between 2012 and 2016, while meth-related emergency room visits rose 220% between 2011 and 2015.

He says there is hope and ways that the state can come together to make progress on these issues.

___

