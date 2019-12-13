Most cases involving state police in Albuquerque dismissed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Most of the cases involving a so-called surge of New Mexico State Police fighting crime in the Albuquerque have been dismissed, a KOAT-TV analysis has found.

According to a detail examination of the case, the station found that 52% of them were tossed for a variety of reasons, including shoddy paperwork or a lack of evidence, KOAT-TV reports.

The station discovered that some of the cases were dismissed because state police officers didn't bother to show up to court hearings.

State Police launched “Operation Surge” earlier this year in New Mexico's largest city following high-profile homicides of a mail carrier and a University of New Mexico baseball player.

Operation Surge was touted as a way to crack down on violent crime in Albuquerque by bringing in state police officers from rural parts of the state.

State Police Chief Tim Johnson called “Operation Surge” a success despite the high dismissal rate,

Johnson said he plans to meet with the district attorney to get charges refiled in 49 of the cases. He also said he would hold officers accountable for not going to court dates.

Prosecutors said the rate of the dismissals in Operation Surge is not unusual when compared to the thousands of felonies filed every year in Bernalillo County.

"Overall, these numbers reflect a similar subset of most of the cases that come in,” said 2nd Judicial District Deputy District Attorney Joey Montano.