Mother accused of trying to kill self, baby gets probation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A woman accused of trying to kill her baby and herself has been sentenced to three years of probation in Minnehaha County.

Thirty-five-year-old Julia Alzoubaidi was also ordered to continue with her mental health treatment. Witnesses testified Friday about the improvements she has made regarding her mental health since she drove her car off Interstate 229 near the Big Sioux River in October 2018 in an attempt to kill herself and her 6-month-old son. She was found face down in the water and her son was found near the river bank.

Alzoubaidi, a psychologist, thought she was saving her child from a lifetime of suffering from attachment disorder.

The Argus Leader reports Alzoubaidi pleaded guilty in September to one count of abuse or cruelty to a minor. The plea deal dismissed an attempted murder charge.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com