Mounties lay secrets-law charges against top RCMP official

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada's national police has arrested a senior intelligence official in its own force on charges of breaching Canada's secrets law.

Authorities alleged Friday that Cameron Jay Ortis tried to disclose classified information to a foreign entity. They didn't say to whom.

Ortis had served in a civilian role as director general of a Royal Canadian Mounted Police intelligence unit.

The RCMP said the 47-year-old was charged under three sections of the Security of Information Act as well as two Criminal Code provisions, including breach of trust.

Ortis made a brief court appearance Friday.

Prosecutor John MacFarlane says the allegations are that he obtained, stored, processed sensitive information, with the intent to communicate it to people that he shouldn't be communicating it to. MacFarlane declined further comment.