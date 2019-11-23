Multiple injuries in shooting outside Salt Lake City venue

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police in Utah’s capital say multiple people were injured in a shooting outside a downtown concert venue.

Salt Lake City police Lt. Carlos Valencia tells KSL-TV two or three people were hurt in the Friday night shooting outside The Complex.

According to The Complex’s website, Shoreline Mafia was scheduled to perform Friday night. Emails to the venue and the rap group’s booking agent and record label were not immediately returned.

The Complex bills itself as “Salt Lake City’s live music and entertainment headquarters,” with four separate venues within a 42,000-square-foot (3,900-sq. meter) area. It’s about two blocks away from downtown’s Vivint Smart Home Arena, which was evacuated around the same time for reports of a suspicious package after the Utah Jazz’s Friday night win over the Golden State Warriors.