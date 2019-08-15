NY halfway house official stole residents' food stamps

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A director of a halfway house in New York's Capital Region has admitted stealing residents' food stamps to buy himself nearly $10,000 in groceries over almost two years.

State Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro announced Thursday that Elwood Powell pleaded guilty to grand larceny.

Tagliafierro and Rensselaer (ren-suh-LEER') County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly say Powell is to be sentenced to six months in jail. He'll also have to repay $9,200.

The officials say Powell diverted food stamp benefit cards from 46 residents of 820 River Street Inc. in Troy. He was a program director for the addiction-recovery facility.

The officials say the residents' benefits were supposed to go to the facility's account to subsidize their meal costs, but the 55-year-old Powell instead used the cards to buy groceries for himself.