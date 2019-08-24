NYC mother arrested for leaving 3-year-old in locked car

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City woman was arrested after police say she left her 3-year-old son alone, strapped into a locked car seat outside a store.

A shopper called police after spotting the boy Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Target store in Queens' College Point neighborhood. An officer smashed a car window to rescue the child.

His mother, Monalisa Gomes, 32, was arrested when she returned from shopping.

Her son was taken to a hospital for observation, and police say he was unharmed.

Gomes was awaiting arraignment late Friday on charges of reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Authorities did not know whether she had attorney.