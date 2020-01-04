New efforts underway to solve 1977 disappearance of teen

SHERBORN, Mass. (AP) — New efforts are underway to solve the 1977 disappearance of a teenage girl from suburban Boston who would be celebrating her 60th birthday this weekend.

Simone Ridinger, of Sherborn, was 17 years old when she vanished on Labor Day weekend that year. Authorities say she left her waitress job at a Natick restaurant and planned to hitchhike to Cape Cod, where she was to take a ferry to Martha's Vineyard to meet up with her family. She never made it there.

Sherborn police and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children have teamed up to make more information available to the public in hopes of solving the case, including posting a blog with a new rendering of what Ridinger might look like today.

Ridinger's 60th birthday is on Sunday.

“There’s some gaps in information that we don't have, and we really do need the public's help,” said Detective James Godinho of the Sherborn police. “It can be big or small, whatever the information is. That's what we want.”

Police hope new details about what Ridinger was wearing will jog people's memories. Her co-workers told investigators she was wearing a blue vest-style blouse, blue jeans, white sneakers and was carrying a gray duffel bag.