New trial date for woman charged with 1990 clown killing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A new trial date has been set for a woman accused of dressing as a clown and fatally shooting her lover's wife in Florida in 1990.

News outlets report that a Palm Beach County circuit judge on Friday scheduled jury selection to begin May 29 for the first-degree murder trial of 56-year-old Sheila Keen-Warren. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The trial had been set to begin in January, but defense attorneys previously told the court that because the case is so old, there’ve been issues with witnesses and evidence.

Keen-Warren was arrested in 2017 and extradited from Virginia, where she lived with husband Michael Warren.

Officials say Warren's then-wife, Marlene Warren, was shot in the face in May 1990 by a clown delivering carnations and balloons. Investigators say new DNA testing led to Keen-Warren's arrest.