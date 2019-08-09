Newark street shooting leaves women dead, 2 people wounded

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A street shooting in New Jersey's largest city has left a woman dead and two other people wounded.

But it's still not clear what caused the violence in Newark.

Authorities say the shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Brunswick and Wright Streets. But the names of the victims and further details about them have not been released.

The fatal shooting was the fourth homicide in Newark over the past week. Authorities have not said if any of the incidents are connected.