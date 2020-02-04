No venue change for abuse trial of man whose wife is missing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The child abuse trial of a Columbia man whose Chinese wife has been missing since October will remain in Boone County but the jury will be chosen in another county, a circuit judge has ruled.

Judge Brouck Jacobs ruled Monday the jury for Joseph Elledge's trial will be chosen outside the central Missouri media market. Elledge's attorney sought a change of venue because of extensive media coverage of the disappearance of Elledge's wife.

At Monday's hearing, Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight called Elledge a primary suspect in his wife's disappearance and said evidence in the child abuse and endangerment case would prove it, The Columbia Daily Tribune reported. No charges have been filed in the disappearance of Mengqi Ji, 28, who hasn't been seen since Oct. 8.

In the child abuse case, Elledge is accused of striking the 1-year-old daughter he had with his missing wife. He is facing three felony counts but Jacobs delayed a decision on a request to drop one of the charges.

A trial is scheduled for Feb. 25 in Boone County.