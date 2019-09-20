North Dakota man pleads guilty to beating 20-month-old baby

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man accused of beating an infant with his fists and shoving the child into walls has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Authorities say Jonathan James Hill, of Fort Totten, admitted assaulting the 20-month-old baby on New Year's Day of this year. The infant was intubated and transferred by air ambulance to a Fargo hospital.

Court documents show that doctors diagnosed the victim with multiple acute and chronic injuries to the brain and body. The child required emergency surgery and spent several months in the hospital.

Hill pleaded guilty earlier this week to assault resulting in serious bodily injury. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. Sentencing is set for Dec. 16 in Fargo.

A federal public defender was not immediately available for comment.