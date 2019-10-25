Not all state employees know about fraud hotline

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A survey of state employees found many of those with firsthand knowledge of fraud, waste or abuse did not report it out of fear of retaliation and that few were aware of a state hotline that takes anonymous reports.

The Legislative Audit Division sent the survey to about 6,000 state employees in July. About 1,600 responded. About 1 in 5 who responded said they'd personally witnessed state resources being wasted in the previous two years.

The most frequently perceived type of violation was nepotism, followed by conducting personal business while on state time, fraudulently reporting work hours and not complying with hiring or recruitment policies.

Most survey respondents said they would use the hotline in the future if they became aware of suspected fraud or abuse.

The Legislative Audit Committee will discuss the report on Oct. 30.