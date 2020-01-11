Nye County deputy struck, dragged during traffic stop

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — A Nye County sheriff's deputy was injured when struck and dragged by a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop, a sheriff's official said Saturday.

Capt. David Boruchowitz said the deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and that the person driving the stolen vehicle will be arrested following treatment at a hospital.

According to Boruchowitz, the person who had been driving the stolen vehicle that struck the deputy was pursued on State Route 160 to a casino parking lot where the person got out and ran but then was arrested.

No identities were released.