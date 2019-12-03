Officials: Body scan nabs would-be prison drug smuggler

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana prison officials say a body scanner helped officers prevent a woman from smuggling drugs into the state penitentiary.

A statement from the state corrections department on Monday says the woman was confronted with the results of a body scan Sunday while she was visiting the penitentiary at Angola. She voluntarily turned over what officials described as an “oblong object wrapped in plastic.”

The release says the object is suspected to be 18 grams (0.63 ounces) of synthetic marijuana. Lab tests were being done to confirm the finding.

The release said the woman faces a charge of taking contraband to a penal institution.