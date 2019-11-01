Officials say 2 inmates kill convict at California prison

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two inmates have killed a third convict at a state prison in far northwestern California.

Officials said Friday that 35-year-old Fabian Rodriguez died Thursday night after he was assaulted at Pelican Bay State Prison.

Correctional officers found an inmate manufactured weapon at the scene.

Rodriguez was serving a 12-year sentence for robbery with a firearm while being a member of a street gang.

Officials said he was attacked by 31-year-old Fernando Hernandez and 33-year-old Juan Ayabar.

Both men are serving life sentences, Ayabar for murder and Hernandez for attempted murder. All three men are from Los Angeles County.

The Del Norte County District Attorney's Office is helping in the investigation at the prison, which houses about 2,600 inmates.